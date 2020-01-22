Meghan Markle Shares Unseen Photos of Her Behind-the-Scenes Charity Work

Before Meghan Markle crossed the pond to start her new life in Canada, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the animal welfare charity, Mayhew, in London.

While the visit took place earlier this month, photos from the engagement were just shared on Wednesday.

"We were delighted to see our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, recently during a private visit where we caught up about our progress, upcoming work and the year ahead," Mayhew wrote on Instagram alongside a few of the pictures. "We showed her around our brand new kennels which we unveiled at the end of last year, and she got to meet a few of the animals that we've been caring for. One was gorgeous German Shepherd, Khan who's been with us via our Pet Refuge project, which provides care for pets of people in crisis. We look forward to continuing to work together with our Patron to help more animals and people."

The Sussexes' Instagram account also shared photos and details from the visit.

"The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day," part of the Instagram caption read. "From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals."