Maybe Meghan Markle Really Didn't Know What She Was Getting Herself Into

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding," Harry also said at the fundraiser, noting how he and Meghan would no longer be officially representing the monarchy in public life, despite their originally stated intention to continue doing so. "Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.

"I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen. When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us."

It's still striking how quickly their situation went from fairy tale to untenable, and it makes us wonder just how shocked they really were by the scrutiny. British tabloid culture in general is uniquely merciless, relishing the opportunity to take anyone and everyone down a peg and operating as if they're not at all beholden to privacy and libel laws that heavily favor plaintiffs. Didn't they have all the evidence that history can provide, from the copious coverage of royal scandals through the decades to the rabid attention paid to Diana and the eventual invasion of Kate Middleton's privacy that required Prince Williamto threaten legal action on behalf of his future wife in 2007?

Didn't they know it was going to be really, really hard?