The Jonas Brothers Recreate an Iconic Camp Rock Scene—Side Bangs Included

Talk about a blast from the past.

The Jonas Brothers are taking it back today to their Camp Rock days on Instagram—side bangs included. Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share a TikTok of himself and the rest of the JoBros recreating an iconic scene from Camp Rock where the brothers channel their inner Shane Grey (portrayed by Joe), Jason Gray (portrayed by Kevin Jonas) and Nate Gray (portrayed by Nick Jonas).

Rocking the classic side bangs and cringy early 2000s fashion, the "Connect 3" recreate a scene for the ages.

"I don't wanna waste my summer at some camp! I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud!" Joe reenacts.

"Hey man, we used to love this place! Three years ago, we were campers!" Nick says reciting his old line, rocking a curly-haired wig and leather jacket.

And now, Kevin with the iconic kicker, "This is where Connect 3.... connected."

Who knows what may have prompted the trio to go back to their Camp Rock roots via TikTok but fans and followers on Instagram were loving it. Wilder Valderrama even commented on the post, "LOLOO."