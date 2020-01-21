Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Just Threw So Much Shade at Kat Von D, Jaclyn Hill and More Beauty Gurus

Shane Dawson is back to doing what he does best: Spilling the tea.

In the first video for his new ShaneGlossin channel, the vlogger is sharing the deleted scenes from his and Jeffree Star's "Beautiful World" series. These clips reveal all the drama he's now privy to since becoming a member of the beauty community.

As is his video style, the star goes back and forth between the present and the past to briefly share his perspective on the various controversies that took place in 2019, with a majority of the deleted scenes focusing on an attempted home invasion he and his fiance Ryland experienced.

The 36-minute video opens on Shane and Ryland staring at their security cameras as a complete stranger walks around the outside of their home. Then, as Ryland talks to the 911 operator, the stranger begins to repeatedly knock on their door. As the video moves past the attempted home invasion and into the future, Shane says he and his boyfriend fear for their safety since they believe many people are trying to "steal" their then-unreleased palette in order to "counterfeit" them. "It's one of those things where I'm like should we move again?" the vlogger explains.