Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 4:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're a football aficionado—or a big Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Demi Lovato fan—with January nearly flying by, we have one thing on our minds: Super Bowl 2020!

If you're lucky enough to attend the 54th annual epic sports event in Miami, kudos to you. For the rest of us, the closest we can commemorate the festive ordeal is playing hostess at the ultimate viewing party from our very own living rooms. 

Maybe you've been contemplating a new HD flat screen TV or a portable movie projector to get the best picture quality? Well, what's a better excuse to buy a new one than impressing a hungry house full of roughty and impassioned fans? Maybe you're just looking for creative kitchen, grilling aids or festive display memorabilia to make things simple, and to also get guests into the spirit of it? We've got you. 

From your favorite team jerseys to wine delivery service to smart speakers to an instant camera, we've got everything you need to bring the biggest game of the year to your friends and family at home. Our favorite? This luxe and stylish cooler, of course!

Check out our 21 game day essentials below.

Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR

This TV is a clear upgrade for your content. Enjoy stunning high dynamic range content including the latest HDR10+ content that adjusts picture quality scene by scene.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$798
$478 Walmart
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey

Highlight your Kansas City Chiefs fandom with this Patrick Mahomes II Game jersey from Nike! It features team and player graphics on both sides to make it clear who you're rooting for. Its tailored silhouette provides a perfect fit to keep you cool and relaxed while the Kansas City Chiefs heat up the field!

Superb Bowl ADDS
$100 Fanatics
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers Nike Super Bowl LIV Bound Game Event Jersey

Everyone will know you're with the San Francisco 49ers with this crisp Nike Game Event Jersey! It'll ensure your look is as loud as your enthusiastic cheers and passionate hollers.

Superb Bowl ADDS
$120 Fanatics
Fire TV Stick

Now you can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver with power, volume, and mute buttons. Just press and ask to easily find, launch, and control movies and TV shows.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$50 Amazon
Dance Again...The Hits by Jennifer Lopez

Packed with a dozen sensational career-spanning hits and two new chart-topping songs, revisit all of Jennifer Lopez's classic before the big half time show! You can also sign up for Amazon's Unlimited Music subscription to stream thousands of your favorite artists including Shakira and Demi Lovato.

Super Bowl Adds
$15 Amazon
NAMBÉ Harmony Chip & Dip Bowl

Lustrous natural wood pairs with shining alloy to create a festive, generously sized chip-and-dip set that eliminates the need for messy reaching and passing. The smaller alloy dip bowl hooks neatly on the lip of the larger bowl and can be removed for chilling or warming.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$99 Nordstrom
YETI Tundra 65 Cooler

Chill all your favorite beverages in this luxe cooler that has 3 inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design to keep your go-to drinks chilled in style. Available in a variety of colors.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$350 Amazon
Winc

Get four bottles of wine—starting at $12.99 per bottle—matched to your particular palate and delivered direct to you once a month. And you can skip or cancel whenever you want.

10 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Gift
$52 Winc
OontZ Portable Speaker

Turn up the volume with this compact and portable speaker that connects to most smart devices including flat screen TVs and projectors!

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$25 Amazon
Football Snack Stadium

Take game day snacks to the next level by displaying them in this festive food stadium! This cardstock snack display is shaped like a football stadium and has eight compartments in the stands, as well as a large open space on the field. 

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$10 Party City
Superbowl Party Supplies

Spruce up any dining or coffee table in your home with these football-themed decorations that'll doctor up even the smallest football fan in spirit. 

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$19 Amazon
Touchdown Football Themed Cups

Drinking games just got a themed-out upgrade with these decorative cups perfect for a touchdown!

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$17 Amazon
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LIV Bound Player Name & Number Full-Zip Hoodie

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Miami so you don't want to miss out on not donning your favorite team on a super cozy zip-up sweatshirt! Add this to your cart to let your guests know who you're rooting for! 

Superb Bowl ADDS
$80 Fanatics
San Francisco 49ers New Snapback Adjustable Hat

If a hoodie or jersey aren't your sportswear of choice, why not top it off with a hat so everybody knows who you're cheering for!

Superb Bowl ADDS
$35 Fanatics
Inflatable Serving Bar

Keep everybody's drink of choice cold and refreshing with these easy set-up and takedown inflatable serving bars. 

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$16 Amazon
Football Shaped Bamboo Serving and Cutting Board

Display dips, cheeses or everyone's favorite snack on this commemorative serving and cutting board fit for a sport's lover.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$20 Amazon
Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Instant Camera with Film

If you don't post it to Instagram, did it really happen? Take this ultra-cool camera around the party to archive the memorable night with take-home photos for you and all your guests. 

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$70
$65 Amazon
Gears Out All American Football BBQ Set

If you're the host, your guests will expect some flair so why not give it them with these football BBQ apron set?

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$30 Amazon
Gibson Home Football BBQ Grill

You'll be able to feed guests (invited or not!) all the veggies and protein you can dream up in this football-shaped grill that's the perfect size for any guest size you'll be anticipating.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$36 Amazon
DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper

Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$30
$20 Amazon
CINEMOOD Portable Movie Theater

Create your own movie theater anywhere you go with this all-in-one portable projector.

Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party
$400 Amazon

Can't get enough Jennifer Lopez or Super Bowl 2020? Check out Jennifer Lopez for Coach: Strut Your Stuff With These 7 Must-Haves and How to Enjoy Miami Like an MVP for Super Bowl 2020 at E!.

