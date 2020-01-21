Prince Harry Said He'd ''Stop'' The Crown From Exploring His Life With Meghan Markle

Sorry fans of The Crown, but Prince Harry would like to be excluded from that narrative.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, biographer Angela Levin—who interviewed the 35-year-old for her 2018 book Harry: A Biography of a Prince—shared that he would "stop" the Netflix show before it got to his life.

Given the recent news of the couple's announcement of their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family, we think it's safe to say that Prince Harry would much rather have his life and marriage with Meghan Markle as far as way from the tabloids as well away from the behemoth streaming site.

In the BBC Breakfast interview, Levin said, "Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' And I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'"