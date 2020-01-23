10 Grammys Couples We Miss on the Red Carpet

Though neither half of the former golden duo, both newly minted Screen Actors Guild award winners, are on the list of attendees at the 2020 Grammys, music's biggest night still promises much in the way of excitement thanks to performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers and joint red carpet appearances from music power couples such as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

And yet it's hard not to yearn, just a little, for a time when there was a chance Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could turn up in coordinated denim on denim on denim. So before we celebrate all that music has to offer this Sunday, let's take a look back at all the love it has already given us.