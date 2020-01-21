Gary Janetti's Prince George Instagram Parody Is Becoming The Prince for HBO Max

HBO Max is getting into the royal business. The new streaming service from WarnerMedia is making The Prince, a new animated series based on Gary Janetti's Instagram parody account about Prince George. The show follows the 6-year-old royal spilling the tea about everyone in his life, including his family.

"I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne," Janetti said in a statement.

Janetti created the series and will voice the animated Prince George character. The Prince cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.