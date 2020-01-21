Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber Own the Chanel Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Work it, girls!

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber owned the Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Collection runway at Paris Fashion Week. Celebrating the iconic French fashion house's signature monochrome color palette, the two brought the glam to the garden-inspired runway, which closely mirrored the ancient Cistercian Abbey of Aubazine in honor of the late Gabrielle Chanel.

Donning a long-sleeve belted black dress and white tights, Gigi effortlessly made her way down the catwalk. For some added flair, her designer dress featured a black and white pattern along its rounded collar and rolled cuffs. Keeping things simple and refined, her blonde locks were tied back in a tight bun and she wore minimal makeup for a natural beauty look with emphasis on the eyes.

For her part, Kaia rocked a white lace dress that featured cinched bodice and a dramatic tulle skirt. At the top of the dress was a sheer black fabric that created a plunging neckline and cap-sleeve moment. Like Gigi, the 18-year-old also paired the look with white tights but slicked her short bob back behind her ears for a high-fashion editorial look.