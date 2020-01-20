The Bachelor's Peter Weber Worries He'll ''Regret'' His Decision After the Final Rose Ceremony

Drama, drama, drama.

Champagne-gate was sooo yesterday's news. On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, tensions were high after Peter Weber confronted Alayah and Sydney during their group date. What started out as a good time ended up leaving both women in tears.

Just when Alayah was having a ball with the pilot during their alone time, things took a turn for the worse.

When Sydney pulled the man of the hour aside for one-on-one time, she dropped a bombshell that Alayah was being "fake" and knew how to turn things on for the cameras. While this completely "blindsided" Alayah, it left Peter feeling conflicted.

"There is something that's kind of stuck in my mind that I can't move on from yet," The Bachelor shared with the group after speaking with Sydney.

"There were some concerns in regards to just some people possibly not being real with me... and I saw firsthand what happened last season. And my biggest fear in this is possibly getting blindsided, and I just hate feeling like I might possibly be being fooled right now."