Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian is a mom again!

On Monday, the actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Matt Pokora. The 38-year-old star shared the exciting and special news about her newborn, a baby boy named Isaiah. This marks the couple's first son. Christina is also mom to daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom she shares with her ex, The-Dream.

"And so we begin," she shared on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of her little nugget. "Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."

Back in August, Christina and Matt announced that they were expecting a baby boy at their adorable gender reveal party. Joined by Violet, the expectant parts fired off a miniature cannon that released blue smoke, determining their little bundle of joy's gender.

Thrilled with the news, the Love Don't Cost a Thing actress took to Instagram to share her baby's sex with her followers. "We're above and beyond Cloud 9!!" she captioned her snapshots from the gender reveal, which feature the trio surrounded by a cloud of blue smoke.