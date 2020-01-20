Kate Middleton Lights Up the Room in a Red Sequins Dress During Royal Engagement

Kate Middleton brought the glitz and the glam!

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge lit up the room at the Buckingham Palace during a royal engagement, as she and Prince William hosted a fanciful affair to celebrate the U.K.—Africa Investment Summit.

For the special occasion, the 38-year-old royal dazzled in a Needle & Thread long-sleeve gown that featured shimmery sequins and intricate lace detailing. The eye-catching design certainty caught everyone's attention as she walked into the room with her husband.

She completed her look with matching red suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and ruby-colored diamond encrusted earrings.

This event marked the longtime couple's first solo royal engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior duties in the royal family.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that the two would give up their HRH titles and "no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."