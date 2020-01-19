Every Time Jennifer Aniston Was the Queen of the 2020 SAG Awards

We just found our top story for tomorrow's morning shows!
Sure, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the 2020 SAG Awards who deserved recognition for their hard work in the past year.
But out of all the TV shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of Sunday night's show. Any guesses?
It's Jennifer Aniston, obviously!
From the moment she stepped out onto the red carpet in her gorgeous white dress, The Morning Show star had pop culture fans talking. Soon after, she was up on stage accepting an award. And before you knew it, she was reuniting with her ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us the 2020 SAG Awards was going to be this way!
But we're certainly not complaining! In fact, we're celebrating the unofficial queen of Sunday's show by looking back at her biggest moments of the night.
Scroll through our gallery below to relive Jennifer's unforgettable night at the Shrine Auditorium.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Welcome to the Show
Attention photographers! The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston has arrived wearing a white satin gown...
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
How Do I Look?
...and spoiler alert: She looks b-e-autiful.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Hey Girl Hey
Inside the Shrine Auditorium, there's a star at every corner. Great to see you Nicole Kidman...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Longtime No See
....Great to see you too Billy Crudup.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
And the Winner Is...
Enough chatting! Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series thanks to her role in The Morning Show. And guess what? She won!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Reunited
Soon after her acceptance speech, Jennifer ran into another famous winner: Her ex Brad Pitt!
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Winner, Winner
There was a hug. We repeat: There was a hug!
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA
Don't Look Back
And in an exclusive video obtained by E! News, Brad was able to watch Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Goodbye for Now
Because the show is live, there's only so much time to mingle and catch up! Jen has some business to do.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Celebrate Good Times
It's time to hit the press room with a brand-new SAG trophy!
DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Is This Real Life?
After receiving praise from critics and peers, it's understandable to get a little emotional.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Gratitude
But ultimately, tonight is a night of celebration!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Party Time
Time for the after party! The night is still young. Keep that crown on tight Jennifer!
