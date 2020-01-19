Brad Pitt Made A Bit of Fun Of Himself and His Romantic History During His 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Brad Pitt took a moment to make fun of Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards.

As he accepted the award for best actor in a motion picture, he first quipped that he'd have to "add this to my Tinder profile," before going into just how very difficult his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was for him.

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," he said of Cliff Booth, the stunt double and war vet he plays in the Quentin Tarantino film. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

Pitt is not known for his successful marriages.

He was engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow in the 90s before marrying Jennifer Aniston in 2000. They were divorced in 2005, and Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie shortly after. They were engaged in 2012, then married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.