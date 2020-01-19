Laura Dern's 2020 Awards Season Winning Streak Continues at the SAG Awards

Laura Dern's winning streak continues!

The actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards for her fierce performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach's drama Marriage Story.

Dern, who was up against Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell), also won the supporting actress category at the 2020 Golden Globes and 2020 Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month.

While making her way to the stage, Dern hugged her dad and fellow actor Bruce Dern who was in the audience.



"Now I'm emotional because I got to hug my dad. Thank you, Screen Actors' Guild. Thank you, actors. What an incredible room to be in, to be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you, and acknowledged by our peers," she gushed.