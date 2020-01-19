Charlize Theron May Have the Most Surprising SAG Awards Accessory of the Night

Hair accessories are having a big moment tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards.

From America Ferrera's pearl headband, Michelle Williams' classic hair brooch and Priah Ferguson's playful hot pink bow—however, Charlize Theron's chic way of rocking a middle part on the red carpet is making us do a double-take.

The 44-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a two-piece crop top and skirt Givenchy ensemble looking sophisticated and flawless wore one of the most surprising SAG Awards accessories of the night.

Wearing her blonde locks in a low bun, the actress accessorized her middle-part hairstyle with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. It's so subtle yet striking. Who else could make a middle-part look this chic?

It's safe to say we'll be trying out this hairstyle in the near future and let's hope this is a trendsetting moment because we'd love to see more of this on the red carpet in the weeks to come during this year's award show season.