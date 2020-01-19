Tom Hanks Once Again Steals the Show at 2020 SAG Awards

Tom Hanksis charming as ever at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Per usual, the star is wowing the crowds with his funny, relatable and utterly charismatic reactions to the various award moments. At tonight's show, he had everyone clutching their stomach in laughter when the camera panned to him during Dan Levy and Eugene Levy's hilarious opening monologue sharing their "I Am an Actor" stories.

As some may recall, he stole the show at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards with his reactions to host Ricky Gervais' crass opening monologue. One particular joke, the one in which Ricky said, "It was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, The Two Popes," had Tom looking a bit shocked, to say the least. The only way to describe it is his face looked a bit like the one from the "And I Oop-" meme.

With now nearly three shows down, Hanks is proving to be a camera-favorite.