Chrissy Teigen Has Some Thoughts About SAG Awards Fashion and Everyone's "3rd Favorite Dress"

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to always speak her mind.

Our favorite outspoken supermodel took to Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 19 as much of Hollywood was hitting the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium, to share her thoughts on the lewks that ware being modeled by A-listers like Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and more. And, of course, it had us cracking up.

"I love the sag awards," she wrote. "Everyone gets to wear their 3rd favorite dress."

As of press time, she'd yet to elaborate on any on specific look that might've motivated the tweet, so we're going to assume she's just nodding to the fact that the SAG Awards come smack dab in the middle of award season, after the Golden Globes and before the Oscars, two shows that apparently rank higher on Teigen's hierarchy of award shows.