Chrissy Teigen Has Some Thoughts About SAG Awards Fashion and Everyone's "3rd Favorite Dress"

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to always speak her mind.
Our favorite outspoken supermodel took to Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 19 as much of Hollywood was hitting the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium, to share her thoughts on the lewks that ware being modeled by A-listers like Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and more. And, of course, it had us cracking up.
"I love the sag awards," she wrote. "Everyone gets to wear their 3rd favorite dress."
As of press time, she'd yet to elaborate on any on specific look that might've motivated the tweet, so we're going to assume she's just nodding to the fact that the SAG Awards come smack dab in the middle of award season, after the Golden Globes and before the Oscars, two shows that apparently rank higher on Teigen's hierarchy of award shows.
If that's what Teigen has to say about the SAG Awards and its fashion, we'd love to hear what her offspring think. After all, daughter Luna is becoming a fashion plate in her own right.
Just days ago, dad John Legend shared a photo of his baby girl rocking a faded red dress, red leggings, red cowgirl boots and—you guessed it—a red zip-up coat with animal ears. "Luna. Styled by Luna," he captioned the photo on Instagram.
While Teigen was sharing her thoughts about the night's looks, she was also being characteristically open about the odds that she might attend next week's big award show. "Grammy's in one week," she tweeted. "Should i go or will my body continue rejecting the enchilada I ate days ago."
She followed that one up with further elaboration on this offending enchilada. "John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but...the enchilada has rendered me useless," she continued. Yikes.
Never change, Chrissy. But do feel better.