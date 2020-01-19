Brad Pitt Is a Total Stud in a White (Unbuttoned!) Dress Shirt at the 2020 SAG Awards

The man of the hour has arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards.

As Brad Pittstepped foot on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium fans cheered with delight. As always, the star looked handsome as he rocked a long black coat and a crisp white button-down. Surprisingly, Pitt left his staple sunglasses and a tie at home for the major awards show. How casual chic!

The star stopped for the occasional interview and photo on the carpet—there was even one noteworthy snap alongside Bombshell star Charlize Theron. Still, Pitt was looking carefree as ever despite the much-deserved buzz surrounding his latest nomination. Many believe the star will take home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to his work as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.