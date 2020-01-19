America Ferrera Looks As Radiant As Ever at the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:02 PM

America Ferrera, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

America Ferrera is GLOWING tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet. 

After ending 2019 with amazing news by announcing that she was expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, the Superstore actress is showing off her growing baby bump on the SAG Awards red carpet tonight. 

The 35-year-old actress left us speechless when she arrived tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, donning a classic sleeveless black dress with a subtle leg slit. The actress stunned as she accessorized her red carpet look with a pearl headband and giving us a subtle beehive hairstyle moment with a bold cat-eye look. 

But the best part was definitely seeing her looking radiant and happy than ever while she cradled her growing baby bump tonight. 

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020," the Golden Globes winner captioned her family photo on Instagram when she announced the news. "Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

Her husband also took to his Instagram to share the great news earlier this month. 

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out," he began his caption. "Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

We hope to see more of the Real Women Have Curves actress tonight! 

