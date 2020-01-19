America Ferrera Looks As Radiant As Ever at the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

America Ferrera is GLOWING tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet.

After ending 2019 with amazing news by announcing that she was expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, the Superstore actress is showing off her growing baby bump on the SAG Awards red carpet tonight.

The 35-year-old actress left us speechless when she arrived tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, donning a classic sleeveless black dress with a subtle leg slit. The actress stunned as she accessorized her red carpet look with a pearl headband and giving us a subtle beehive hairstyle moment with a bold cat-eye look.

But the best part was definitely seeing her looking radiant and happy than ever while she cradled her growing baby bump tonight.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020," the Golden Globes winner captioned her family photo on Instagram when she announced the news. "Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."