No Little Lies Here: Zoë Kravitz Looks Like a Monterey Ten In a Regal Peach Gown at the SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

There is no doubt that this member of the Monterey Five is a solid ten.

At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, plenty of celebrities have been pulling out the stops with their fashion, and per usual Zoë Kravitzis no exception.

The Big Little Lies star arrived on the red carpet in a stunning, strapless peach dress with bow detailing that she paired with elegant white gloves.

Her regal look was completed with a slick hairstyle and simple stud earrings that had us speechless.

We're hoping we'll see it later tonight on stage while she accepts a trophy, since the cast of Big Little Lies is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

We've already seen a few of Kravitz's co-stars on the red carpet, like spotting Reese Witherspoon in a stunning black gown or seeing Douglas Smith having a perfect date night taking pictures with his girlfriend.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020: Best Dressed

Be sure to tune in tonight to see if the cast takes home the win!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , SAG Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Zoë Kravitz , Big Little Lies , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Beauty , Style
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.