Jennifer Garner Is Looking Red Hot and Sporting Some Serious Ice at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A day ago Jennifer Garner was busy baking pumpkin bread, and now look at her.

No, really. Look at her.

Valentine's Day came early this year as the movie and TV star, most recently of HBO's Camping, cut a stunning figure on the carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night in a dress whose color can best be described as...

Well, as red-carpet red. Which we needed a dose of because this year's carpet set up outside Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium was silver.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

A 2005 SAG Award winner for Alias and an overall three-time nominee, Garner is presenting tonight and made sure to have plenty of ice to go with that fiery look.

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She hit the carpet decked out in 80 carats of Harry Winston diamonds, including earrings, three rings and a vintage 1959 bracelet that boasted more than 57 carats on its own.

We're not gonna lie, we can't wait to see what Garner bakes next on the "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram, but she may be busy starring in and producing the upcoming Netflix comedy Yes Day, after which she'll be shooting the Apple TV+ drama My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, based on the memoir by Amy Silverstein about her experience preparing for and recovering from a heart transplant with the help of her close circle of friends.

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Jennifer Garner , Celebrities , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.