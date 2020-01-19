Best Dressed at 2020 SAG Awards: Jennifer Garner, Lupita Nyong'o and More

The 2020 SAG Awards are proving to be one of the most colorful red carpets of the year. 

Every color of the rainbow is popping up on the red carpet. From pastel purples, to eye-popping pinks, the men and women of Hollywood are strutting the carpet in their most stunning designer ensembles. Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies kicked things off in a bright orange dress from Valentino's resort collection.

As for the men, Dacre Montgomery went for a dapper white tuxedo look that had all heads turning his way. Likewise, Andrew Scott had everyone cheering for him in his pink and black tuxedo. 

It also seemed that many of the stars followed the mantra "less is more" since there seemed to be less flashy jewelry and more emphasis on the hair and makeup department. 

And while everyone looks amazing, only a select few can be named as the best dressed stars of the 2020 SAG Awards...

So, without further ado, here's the most glamorous, beautiful, trendy looks from the SAG Awards red carpet: 

Sian Clifford, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sian Clifford

A boss look, for a boss star. 

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Per usual, the blonde bombshell brings a glamorous old Hollywood look to the show. 

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

While the actress normally goes for a little black dress, this time she made the switch to a white gown. 

Lili Reinhart, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lili Reinhart

The actress brings the glamour in a gown from Miu Miu.

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Zoe Kravitz

It is no Big Little Lie when we say this dress is giving us serious Audrey Hepburn vibes in this Oscar de la Renta gown.

Joey King, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Joey King

It is no Act when we say this custom Jason Wu dress is one of the best looks of the night.

Reese Witherspoon, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Chic! The actress brings the heat in an asymmetrical gown. 

Danai Gurira, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star makes subtle reference to the Avengers: Endgame by wearing a necklace that looks very similar to the Infinity Stones. Subtle, yet chic!

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star looks more beautiful than ever in this custom gown Schiaparelli.

Darrell Britt-Gibson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Men, this is how it's done. 

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

She did THAT!

Andrew Scott, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Andrew Scott

Praise Jesus! This hot priest is serving lewks in a monochrome pink tuxedo.

Winona Ryder, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Winona Ryder

In one of her most sleek looks yet, the actress finds the perfect balance of masculine and feminine. 

Lupita Nyong'o, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o

As always, the Us star stands out in a gorgeous dress from Louis Vuitton.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

In this dress from Ralph Lauren the star looks nothing short of Unbelievable

Camila Mendes, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Camila Mendes

This Riverdale star has never looked more glamorous than in this chic gown from Ralph & Russo. 

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

Another young actor adds a pop of color in this bold and blue suit.

Sadie Sink, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

The Stranger Things star makes a case for polka dots in this belted gown from Gucci.

Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara

This Schitt's Creek star proves all that glitters is gold in this Marc Jacobs SS20 resort dress. 

Dakota Fanning, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is an emerald dream in this dress from Valentino.

Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel

This Game of Thrones star slays the red carpet in a flowing floral gown from Miu Miu.

Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Kathryn Newton

Big Little Lies star makes a grand entrance in this bright and youthful look from Valentino's spring/summer 2020 collection. 

To see who wins the SAG Awards at tonight's show, check out the complete list here!

