Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 SAG Awards

Awards season is well underway!

Case in point: tonight is the all-important 2020 SAG Awards. That means all your favorite A-listers are flocking to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate the best acting performances the past year had to offer.

Thus, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far, we've seen both The Act's Joey King and Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton pose with pups while getting glammed-up. Not to mention, Reese Witherspoon looks better than we ever could while waiting for her Uber.

And don't get us started on Stranger Things star David Harbour's hilarious pre-red carpet Instagram story with plus-one Lily Allen!

Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online. As per usual, E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night.

So, be sure to check out the pics below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 SAG Awards:

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Laura Dern

Worlds collide! Dern snaps a pic with her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman and Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o

"#SAGAwards #UsMovie"

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies star gets a finger wave in her hair ahead of the 2020 SAG Awards.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star contemplates skipping the SAG Awards for Taco Bell.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Sadie Sink

The Stranger Things actress' glam look is teased by her celebrity hairstylist, Ryan Richman.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Park So-dam

The Parasite star takes a moment to pose with her makeup and hair stylist, Tammy Yi.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"Waiting for my Uber like...#SAGawards"

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

David Harbour & Lily Allen

The Stranger Things actor confirms singer Lily Allen is his date in a hilarious Instagram story.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Glenn Close

"Unfiltered in the car going to the SAG awards."

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Oscar winner teases her red carpet look before heading to the SAG Awards to support husband Michael Douglas.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Elizabeth McLaughlin

The Grand Hotel actress says it "takes a village" while getting ready for the big awards show.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Joey King

The Act star holds a pup while getting glammed-up for the SAG Awards.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

David Harbour

The SAG Awards nominee gets some side-eye from his hair stylist.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things starlet declares SAG Awards day a "big day" on her Instagram story.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Emily Hampshire

The Schitt's Creek actress gives her under-eyes some love ahead of the SAG Awards.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Keltie Knight

The LADYGANG alum shows off her SKIMS By Kim Kardashian on Instagram!

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies actress takes a selfie with her pooch before getting dressed for the red carpet.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Jason Ralph

"#sagprep #bluemangroup"

Do you have a favorite social media snap from the awards show? Be sure to let us know!

