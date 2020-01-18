Eva Longoria Shines Bright at the Producers Guild Awards in a Glitzy Gold Gown

Going for the gold!

Eva Longoria is serving bawdy and face at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. The 44-year-old star lit up the red carpet on Saturday night, as she arrived to the annual ceremony with a glitzy gold gown.

From the electrifying color of the design to the plunging neckline to the billowing ruffled bottom half, this fashion piece was one to remember. What's more? Her jewel-adorned gown also featured puffed, sheer sleeves and a large belted that cinched her tiny waist.

And it looks like we weren't the only ones starry-eyed over her design.

"I can't wait for y'all to see this dress," Longoria shared on her Instagram Stories, before hitting the red carpet. "I'm so in love with this dress."

Moreover, the Hollywood legend tied her glitzy ensemble together with an equally dazzling beauty look. For her makeup, the 44-year-old actress opted for a soft glam finish.