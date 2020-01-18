Amber Heard Holds Hands With Rumored Girlfriend at the Women's Day March in LA

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 7:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bianca Butti, Amber Heard

BACKGRID

Amber Heard is feeling the love.

On Saturday afternoon, the 33-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with her rumored girlfriend and cinematographer, Bianca Butti.

The dynamic duo were all smiles, as they packed on the PDA at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles, Calif.

While attending the fourth annual event, the Aquaman star took to the stage to share her own personal experience with discrimination and judgement over things she's shared in the past.

Her speech alluded to her claims about Johnny Depp, however, she never mentioned him by name.

"I rose from my bed one day, from two years into my own private battle, and I smelled smoke," she began her moving speech, per TMZ. "I had, for years, walked with tired and weary feet into battle every single day... longing for a different kind of world, one in which I used to live."

She expressed how alone she felt after speaking her truth.

Read

A Complete Timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ongoing Legal Battle

According to the publication, Heard also took some time to chat with fans and even communicated with one in sign language.

In the video TMZ uploaded, Bianca could be seen in the background smiling, as her boo posed for photos with fans. 

The two, who recently sparked romance rumors, have been publicly packing on the PDA. Earlier this week, the duo stepped out in San Diego for casual afternoon outing and were seen smiling as they grabbed coffee.

Days prior, on Jan. 14, thing heated up between the two after they were photographed kissing passionately in Palm Springs.

It's unclear when the two began getting close, and at this time, both Heard and Butti have yet to comment on their relationship.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Amber Heard , Celebrities , Couples , Life/Style , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.