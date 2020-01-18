Amy Schumer Gets Real With Oprah About Her Pooping Problems

Amy Schumer hasn't pooped since Monday. Today is Saturday. We'll let you imagine what that might feel like for the 38-year-old comedian...

Schumer who made a pit stop to make an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour was feeling ready to inspire and be inspired but there was just one thing that was making her feel a bit uncomfortable.

Taking to Instagram, the very own Oprah posted a series of videos detailing Schumer's poop, or lack thereof, situation.

"How are you feeling?" Oprah asks the comedian. "I'm feeling so much better, I can't even complain, except I haven't pooped since Monday," Schumer replied. "We'll save that for the audience. We'll save for the 15,000 people. A long time. There's not much comfort happening over here. Any tips?"

Of course, the wise Oprah proceeds to give her some tips and pointers and Schumer admits that she was going to take some medication for it before the event but was "afraid it would hit while we were on stage, so I'm waiting until after."