Paris Hilton Sheds Her Famous Persona For This Is Paris YouTube Documentary

Paris Hilton is ready for the world to find out who she really is.

In a new Youtube documentary This Is Paris, she's shedding the character she created and revealing a whole new side to her, or so she said during a panel at the TV Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday.

The film promises to reveal things about Hilton's past that she had never revealed before, including a story of trauma that hasn't yet been made public, and that Hilton didn't discuss on the panel, but a sneak peek shown in the room used the word "taken."

She did admit she was nervous on stage, and opened up about how when she was first approached about making the documentary, she didn't even want to take the meeting. But she ended up discovering a lot about herself in the process.

"It does get lonely sometimes, because I'm constantly everywhere, and I've also been playing this character for so long," she said. "And even doing this film, I discovered a lot about myself and who I really am, an I want the world to see that, because there's a lot of misconceptions and I'm judged on a character I created early on in my career."