Bella Hadid's Bright and Bold Style Risks Pay Off at Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
The city of light is shining even brighter thanks to Bella Hadid.
As Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 kicks into high gear this week, one supermodel is turning heads for all the right reasons on and off the runway.
On Friday, Bella appeared in Berluti Menswear's show at Opera Garnier where she worked bold and beautiful colors. In addition to her blue trousers and matching double-breasted blazer, the 23-year-old sported a bright pink blouse. She completed her look with a lime green and black scarf that has us counting down the days until a brand-new season.
Perhaps what's most impressive is the fact that Bella may not have been feeling her best. On Instagram Stories, the model confessed that "I always get fever and the flu on the second day of Paris."
Friday's attire was just one of the memorable looks from Bella's latest trip to Paris.
While attending the Louis Vuitton's menswear show earlier in the week, Yolanda Hadid's daughter wore a blue cropped halter top and baggy trousers.
"‘Twas a beautiful day in the neighborhood for a just as beautiful @louisvuitton @virgilabloh show," she shared on Instagram when showcasing her outfit for the day.
Bella has been known to wear more than a few risky outfits in her career as a supermodel. We compiled just some unforgettable looks in our gallery below.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Forecast
While attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid grabbed the attention of fans with her blue cropped halter top.
Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
A Supermodel in See-Through
The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Sheer Star
At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hip-High Slit
The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
Splash News
Out in Undies
For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Plunging on the Pink Carpet
For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala Cutouts
At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip.
Shutterstock; Getty Images
Backless Bella
At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Catwalk Queen
The supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings.
What else will Bella wear at Paris Fashion Week? Stay tuned!