Martha Stewart Slams "Irritating" Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Products

Gwyneth Paltrow released a candle that smells like her vagina, and Martha Stewarthas some thoughts.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Stewart was asked by a caller to comment on Goop's new candle scent, "This Smells Like My Vagina" (which, somehow unsurprisingly, has already sold out). Given that Stewart basically written the book on running a successful, longterm lifestyle brand, it's a fitting question. And to no one's surprise, she's not impressed by the candle.

"I'm sure it sold out," Stewart said to Andy Cohen of the $75 product. "She does that kind of irritatingly—she's trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her and that's great. Let her do her thing."

Sure, she said live and let live in response to the interesting scent, but would she burn it in her own home? As she hilariously admitted, "I wouldn't buy that candle."

Chimed in Cohen, "So, to be clear, you don't want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina?"