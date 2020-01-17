Meghan Markle Ends the Week With A Visit From Her Best Friend

Friends for life!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been carrying on business as usual as the royal family works to figure out their exit plan. Meghan has been spending time in Canada, and was visited by her friend Heather Dorak for the weekend. Meghan drove herself to the Victoria airport to greet her friend and enjoy some time together. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed waiting in her car with her security guard wearing a trendy Soia & Kyo's Saundra coat while she waited for Heather.
"Meghan arrived early to pick Heather Dorak up at Victoria Airport. She drove her Land Rover Discovery and waited in the car with her bodyguard outside of the terminal," a source told E! News. "Meghan had a big smile on her face while she was waiting and seemed excited and happy. Once Heather got into the car Meghan leaned back and gave her a big hug. They chatted all the way home with big smiles. Meghan took Heather back to the house for the evening. They unloaded her bags and got comfortable for the night. They cooked dinner at home and stayed in by the fire."