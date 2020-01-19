Check Out This Week's Surprising Celeb Transformations

Hair changes, weight loss and breakups, oh my!

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocking the world with their announcement about a step back as senior members of the royal family (and the immediate fallout), it was hard to imagine another split being quite as shocking. Until a celebrity couple that's been together for almost a decade broke up, much to the surprise of their ardent fanbase.

But the young couple weren't the only celebs to undergo a major transformation this week, with Blake Lively showing off not one but two new 'dos on Instagram and actor Ethan Suplee detailing his stunning health journey that should help keep you motivated if you made any wellness-related resolutions, and Scarlett Johansson joined a very elite group of actors, thanks to two of her recent roles that have nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Oh, and the Jonas Brothers won the Internet with a dramatic reenactment of an iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene that we've been watching on a loop ever since they uploaded it.