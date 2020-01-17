Look Back at Eminem's Most Controversial Moments: Ariana Grande, Rihanna and More

Eminem came under fire on Friday after he released his surprise album Music to Be Murdered By.

In one of the songs, title "Unaccommodating," the 47-year-old rapper referenced the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack. The attack, which took place during a stop on Ariana Grande's tour, killed 22 people.

"I'm contemplating yelling ‘bombs away' on the game like I'm outside an Ariana Grande concert waiting" he rapped, with the sound of an explosion following.

After hearing the track, many social media users took to Twitter to criticize the Grammy winner.

"Eminem literally just made a joke about the Manchester Bombing at Ariana Grande's concert... That is just so f--king sick," one social media user tweeted. "Y'all better not give this man any attention. People literally lost their lives, and you're going to release music and try to make a profit off of them?"

"Eminem using Manchester bombing in lyrics on new cd is outrageous," tweeted another.

Other followers pointed out that Eminem helped raise about £2 million for the victims of the attack and their families. The Manchester City Council thanked him for the support at the time.