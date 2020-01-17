Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Staff Reassigned Amid Royal Exit: Report

by emily belfiore | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 7:44 AM
More changes seem to be underway for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
A recent report states that the staff at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newly-renovated Frogmore estate have been reassigned following their royal exit. According to The Daily Mail, at least two permanent employees will carry out their duties within the Queen's household now that the pair have made plans to spend more time in North America. As for the remaining staff, the outlet reported that they were hired on an ad hoc basis and their reassignments are unknown.
Royal sources have yet to confirm the news, but it's continuing to fuel speculation that Meghan and Harry might not return to the U.K. once they've made their move to Canada.
As they stated in their announcement last week, the decision to move across the pond stems from the couple's desire for "geographical balance" for their family. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son [Archie Harrison, 8 months] with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
But, as Queen Elizabeth II put it, reassigning the Frogmore staff could mark the beginning of a "period of transition" Meghan and Harry have initiated. Following his meeting with Her Majesty, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss Harry's role in the royal family moving forward, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement addressing their unprecedented decision.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," her statement read. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
The message continued, "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."
When asked about the meeting with his grandmother at Thursday's royal engagement at Buckingham Palace, Harry didn't provide a direct response for the reporter but gave a member of his staff a smile instead.
