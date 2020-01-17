Kate Upton Gets Honest About Breastfeeding "Sucking" the Energy From Her

It's been just over a year since Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first child, Genevieve. In a new feature for Editorialist, the 27-year-old model opens up about motherhood and the lessons that she's learned from it.

"Having VeVe has changed my life in such a wonderful way," Upton tells the outlet.

For starters, Upton is learning to not be so hard on herself, especially when there is "so much pressure" in the first few postpartum months "to be doing all these things, like breastfeeding on the go—when the reality, for me, was that breastfeeding was sucking the energy away from me."

"I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover," she says.

She's also trying to embrace life's little moments and not get pulled away by daily distractions, like social media.

"I want to be enjoying my life, enjoying my family, not constantly trying to take the perfect picture," she says, adding, "I think my husband wants me to throw my phone away. We talk about it in the house all the time: 'Let's have a phone-free dinner.' We don't want [our daughter] thinking being on the phone is all that life is."