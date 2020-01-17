Eminem Slammed for Insensitive Lyric About Ariana Grande and the Manchester Bombing In New Song

Guess who's back…

Eminem is under fire for making light of the 2017 Manchester concert bombing. In his new song "Unaccommodating," which is featured on his surprise new album Music to be Murdered By, the rapper used an insensitive lyric in which he compares himself to the suicide bomber that killed 22 people after attending an Ariana Grande concert.

He raps, "I'm contemplating yelling ‘bombs away' on the game like I'm outside an Ariana Grande concert." The unapologetic rapper's controversial lyric is then followed by the sound of an explosion.

Fans were quick to condemn the lyrics on social media, which made the hashtag #EminemIsOverParty trend. "i wish i could unhear this. this is so low & disgusting. this isn't something to joke about for money & clout! i can't believe this would even cross his mind," one upset fan tweeted. Another chimed in, writing, "i don't see the need to use something that hurt so many to generate money and take it as a mockery, shit #EminemIsOverParty."