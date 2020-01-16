Cardi B's See-Through Paris Fashion Week Look Is Her Most Daring Yet

Cardi Bor catwoman?

When the rapper pulled up to support hubby Offset at his Paris fashion show, people hardly recognized her. If it wasn't for her memorable voice, onlookers wouldn't have even known it was Cardi under the bejeweled ski mask, long fur coat and see-through body suit, which was all designed with the star in mind.

According to the designer's Instagram, the team at Mah-Jing Wong made her the custom catsuit, panties, belt and bra. Her stylist Kollin Carter then combined it with the faux fur Royal Coat from Adrienne Landau and a mask from Couture Mask. 

She wore this to the Laundered Works Corp show, where pieces designed by Offset and Chaz A. Jordan were displayed for the first time. On Instagram, the proud wife shared, "Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you ! From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things."

"The d--k feels better when is coming from a hard-working man. I love you," she added. 

After the show, which took place at a historic Paris cathedral, the pair headed over to their favorite restaurant and dined on fresh burrata and other gold-dipped foods, according to their Instagram Stories. 

The duo will likely be seen at various fashion shows in the coming weeks, especially as fashion week, or rather fashion month, commences.

Last year, the rapper turned many heads in her showstopping looks from designers like Nicolas Jebran, Thom Browne, Chanel and so many more reputable artists. In other words, Cardi's revealing jumpsuit is just one of the many jaw-dropping looks she'll wear in the coming weeks.

