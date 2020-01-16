Cardi B's See-Through Paris Fashion Week Look Is Her Most Daring Yet

Cardi Bor catwoman?

When the rapper pulled up to support hubby Offset at his Paris fashion show, people hardly recognized her. If it wasn't for her memorable voice, onlookers wouldn't have even known it was Cardi under the bejeweled ski mask, long fur coat and see-through body suit, which was all designed with the star in mind.

According to the designer's Instagram, the team at Mah-Jing Wong made her the custom catsuit, panties, belt and bra. Her stylist Kollin Carter then combined it with the faux fur Royal Coat from Adrienne Landau and a mask from Couture Mask.

She wore this to the Laundered Works Corp show, where pieces designed by Offset and Chaz A. Jordan were displayed for the first time. On Instagram, the proud wife shared, "Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you ! From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things."