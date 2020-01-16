Dragnificent Looks Like Exactly the Kind of Makeover Show We Need In Our Lives

What do you get when you mix Queer Eye, What Not to Wear, and RuPaul's Drag Race?

From the looks of it, you get Dragnificent, TLC's new show about four drag queens helping to transform people into their best selves. It's a series based on a special TLC aired last year, and features Drag Race stars Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee, and Thorgy Thor inspiring a few lucky people in need of a little help.

The drag queens "flip the switch and sprinkle their glitz on people who desperately wish for a mega-makeover as part of an upcoming life milestone. The series will take viewers on a loud, outrageous and heartwarming ride as the queens help each person reveal the best version of themselves—inside and out," per TLC.

The queens took the stage at the TV Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday to talk about the new series, which they say taught them just as much as they were able to teach.