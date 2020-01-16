Tyga, Diplo and More Stylish Men Attend Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tyga - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebs have flocked to France for Paris Fashion Week and several stylish male stars were spotted at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter 2020 show on Thursday.

Among them: TygaDiplo, model and actor Luka SabbatMigos members Offset and Quavo, Oscar-nominated Get Out and Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya, and singer J Balvin. Tyga and Kaluuya sat in the front row, with the actor seated next to Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke and his wife Brigitte Burke.

Louis Vuitton Menswear Artistic Director Virgil Abloh helmed the event.

"We on the way to Paris right now," Offset said in a video posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

His wife and fellow rapper Cardi B was not spotted.

Also seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/fall 2020 fashion show: supermodel Bella Hadid.

A lot of the stars have attended fashion week events before; Tyga sat front row with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Watch

Tyga Claims He Influenced Kylie Jenner's Lip Line

See photos of celebs at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/fall 2020 fashion show:

Tyga - Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tyga

The rapper appears in the front row.

Daniel Kaluuya - Louis Vuitton, Front Row, Paris Fashion Week

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor sits in the front row.

Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Estrop/Getty Images

Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director arrives at the event.

Article continues below

Migos - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Quavo and Offset

The Migos rappers arrive together at the show.

Luka Sabbat - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

The actor and model arrives at the show.

Daniel Kaluuya - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor strikes a pose.

Article continues below

J Balvin - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

J Balvin

The singer arrives at the show.

Diplo - Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Diplo

The DJ and producer strikes a pose.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Tyga , Fashion , Diplo , Paris Fashion Week , Fashion Week , Top Stories , VG , Offset , J Balvin , Bella Hadid , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.