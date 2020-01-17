A Look Back on the Craziest Things to Happen at the SAG Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 3:00 AM
A lot can happen at the SAG Awards.
While it's considered one of the tamer ceremonies of Hollywood's annual award season, over the years, the SAG Awards have been the site of some truly unforgettable—and unexpected—moments.
Take, for example, Winona Ryder, who, during Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's acceptance speech for the show's Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series win, made enough facial expressions to keep people talking and making memes into the next day.
Or, there was Morgan Freeman, who during his Life Achievement Award acceptance speech, pointed out the anatomy of the award show's signature trophy before wrapping up his notably brief speech.
A few years earlier, Cate Blanchett made a lot of people blush after getting a bit too handsy with the statue during her acceptance speech.
Like we said—unforgettable, indeed. And, now, with the 2020 SAG Awardsjust days away, who knows what surprises the 26th ceremony will have in store.
As the countdown to Sunday's show comes to a close, relive the show's craziest moments with E!'s gallery below!
The actor made history at the 2016 SAG Awards when he won not one, but two statues, becoming the first male and first black person to do so. Elba won Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Beasts of No Nation and Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Mini Series for Luther.
In 2016, iconic comedian and Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Carol Burnett put her best foot forward and stepped out on the red carpet in a green skirt and jacket paired with a black beaded top. While most photos showed her donning black shoes at the event, one picture captured her in a pair of gray UGG slippers. Now that's a red carpet trend we all can get behind.
In 2018, Morgan Freeman accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award while donning a baseball cap and made a very astute observation during his speech. "I wasn't gonna do this, but I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with this statue," he said. "It works from the back. From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."
Carrie Fisher presented her mom Debbie Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2015 SAG Awards and the two of them poked fun at each other during the milestone moment. While speaking about her role in Singin' in the Rain, Reynolds said, "Some of you may not remember this, but I had a bun. At the back of my head, I had a big bun, an ugly bun. I'd warned my daughter Carrie, who'd just gotten a part in a picture, Princess Leia in Star Wars, and I said, 'Carrie be careful of any weird hairdos.' So luckily, George gave her two buns. Thank you, George." The mother and daughter died one day apart in 2016.
At the 2017 SAG Awards, Meryl Streep helped La La Land star Ryan Gosling adjust his bow tie—and simultaneously made people around the world very jealous.
In 2017, Stranger Things won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. As David Harbour gave an impassioned speech, Winona Ryder's resulting facial expressions quickly became the star of the show. Harbour later praised the expressive Ryder and called the resulting memes about her "epic."
This is one of those times where words aren't enough to explain. All we can say is that Cate Blanchett got noticeably handsy with her statue in 2014 after winning for her role in Blue Jasmine.
Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne made a very clear political statement at the 2017 awards. Their signage and body art referenced President Donald Trump's ban that prohibited people from predominantly Muslim countries from visiting the U.S. He instituted the Executive Order on Jan. 27, 2017, which was a week after his inauguration. The SAG Awards were Jan. 29.
