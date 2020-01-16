Watch Aubrey Plaza Attempt to Reenact Jennifer Lopez's Stripper Moves From Hustlers

Make it rain!

On Thursday, Aubrey Plaza channeled her inner Jennifer Lopez on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and did her best to recreate the star's epic entrance in Hustlers.

After admitting that she is excited to see the "Jenny From The Block" singer at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, host Ellen DeGeneres pitched the idea of working the pole when the Parks and Recreation alum hosts the award show next month. And, of course, she had a stripper pole waiting for her on the stage.

Reluctant at first, Aubrey had one request. "The only way I'm doing this is if it's to ‘The Trolley Song,'" the Judy superfan joked. Instead, the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates star got a burlesque-styled tune, which she actually didn't seem to mind.

Jumping on the pole with confidence, Aubrey quickly realized that she didn't know the mechanics and started to slowly slide down to the base.