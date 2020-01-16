Demi Lovato to Sing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl

"Every day is different because I want to make sure I'm preparing her not just for the Super Bowl, but for each day as it comes," the celebrity trainer shared. "For instance, yesterday she had a really long dance rehearsal in the afternoon, so we just focused on an hour of pure strength in the morning. [Some days] she has even longer days of physical dance rehearsals, so she just started with something very short: 20 minutes, and then [she's off] to get herself ready, head in the game, focused."

While Anna couldn't share much about the performance, she did declare that the show is "going to have crazy energy."

We can't wait to see Demi, Jennifer and Shakira bring down the house at the 54th Super Bowl on February 2.