John Cena and January Jones' Face Off Is Guaranteed to Make You Flinch

In the wise words of Beyoncé, never drop that alcohol.

In an appearance on Wednesday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, January Jones, along with John Cena and James Corden, played a game of "Flinch." The premise: each star would take turns standing behind a protective glass wall while holding a martini. The other players would then load a small canon with fruit that would be shot at the glass wall at random. Whomever spilled the least of their martini would be the victor.

First up was Cena, who was extremely confident he wouldn't flinch because, as he described it, "I'm dead inside." Turns out, he wasn't as dead as he thought, as the second Corden shot the canon, the WWE alum jumped and screamed and spilled his entire drink.

Next up was Jones, who, unlike Cena, had zero confidence she could remain unyielding. Even as she walked behind the glass and got herself ready, she spilled some of her drink twice.