Prince Harry Looks Happy As Ever During First Appearance Since Announcing Royal Exit

It's back to business for Prince Harry.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, marking his first public outing since he and Meghan Markle announced their royal exit. Still fulfilling his royal duties, the new dad met with rugby players from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School in the Buckingham Palace gardens and cheered on the young athletes as they played a friendly pick-up game.

Giving fans a sneak peek of the event, Harry shared clips from the World Cup draw on the official Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account. Featuring clips of the royal making his grand entrance and conversing with team representatives, Harry appeared delighted as he celebrated the important day.

Before heading back into of the palace, Harry was asked for a status update regarding his recent discussions with the royal family. The 35-year-old didn't respond to the reporter but gave a member of his entourage a smile instead.