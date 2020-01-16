Best Deals From Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale 2020

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 4:00 AM
With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you're looking to upgrade that guest room, add some flair to your otherwise drab bathroom or kitchen, or update your usual wardrobe suspects, look no further because the ever-so-chic brand Anthropologie is offering 40% off all Sale Items now through Jan. 20!
If knee high snakeskin boots or an embellished bucket purse aren't in your calling cards, maybe some star-studded pajamas or a new tasseled duvet cover are speaking to you. With clothing, home & furniture and shoes & accessories all marked down, why not add a few things to your cart to start your January off in style.
From on-trend hunter green ankle booties to sequined midi skirts, we've handpicked our favorites from the sale, so you don't have to.
Check out our picks below.
From studded crystal embellishments to stylish tassels, this faux suede bucket bag is an on-trend choice we're loving this season. Also available in black.
You'll be effortlessly chic in these velvet tapered trousers that will help dress up or down any look you're trying out this new year. Also available in black.
Embossed leather in a bold snake print lends an edgy twist to this classic knee-high pair.
Your weekend snuggle just got more stylish with this decorated linen beauty!
Undulating lines bring a modern, whimsical touch to this versatile piece.
Rendered in a comfortable stretch knit, this sophisticated jumpsuit is a one-and-done outfitting essential.
Your new favorite pajama set is here! This chic and form-fitting set will make you want to plan a weekend getaway pronto!
Shimmering with a stunning array of sequins, this occasion-ready skirt catches the light for plenty of dazzle and shine. Also available in gold.
A sleek silhouette and a stacked leather heel make these fitted boots a stylish addition to any wardrobe. Also available in snake and white.
Bring nature indoors with this "jungalow" woven hanging chair that will spark endless creativity into your living environment.
Check out the entire Anthropologie MLK Day sale at Anthropologie.com! Can't get enough savings? Snag some finds with Shopbop's Sale on Sale event!
