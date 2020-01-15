Prince Harry Has Another Big Announcement Following Royal Exit

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Harry is still very much committed to the Invictus Games amid his and Meghan Markle's royal move.
It was exactly one week ago that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're stepping down as "senior" members of the royal family. Amid speculation about what that means for the couple, Harry is making it clear that he's still devoted to the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Harry announced that 2020 Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.
"Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games," the caption on the royal announcement post reads. "Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!"
As fans of Harry and Meghan will remember, the couple made their first official joint appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in Sept. 2017.
"The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they're capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing," the announcement post continues. "The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform."
In a statement on Wednesday, Prince Harry spoke out about the new location of the event.
"I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!" Harry said. "I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere."
A video from the Duke of Sussex was also included in the announcement post.
See what Harry had to say in the video message above!
