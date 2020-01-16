19 Things You Didn't Know About Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Will Quentin Tarantino's ninth film have fairy tale ending?

Heading into the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood is one of the frontrunner, earning nominations in four categories, including nods for its two leading men Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The summer blockbuster takes place in Hollywood in 1969, centering on Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a struggling has-been actor, and war veteran Cliff Booth (Pitt), his stunt double and best friend. Years in the making, OUATiH interweaves their story with the tragic true story of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, the up and coming actress who was murdered when she was eight months pregnant by the Manson Family cult.

Given its all-star cast, which also includes Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, the and the late Burt Reynolds and Luke Perry and iconic director and writer, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood has already won major awards heading into the final weeks of awards season, with Pitt taking home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama and Tarantino winning Best Original Screenplay.