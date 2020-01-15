YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender

YouTube star Nikkietutorials is absolutely speechless.

Just two days after the vlogger—her real name is Nikkie de Jager—came out as transgender, she took to Twitter to thank her fans for their immense support. "I'll never be able to put into words what these last few days have been like," she wrote to her one million followers. "Thank you for accepting me and teaching me that on the other side of fear lies freedom."

After all, her coming out journey was not what she expected. In a 17-minute video, the beauty guru revealed she was being blackmailed by people who wanted to leak her personal details. "Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," she began. "So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."