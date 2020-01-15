Just How Will This Is Us' Big Randall Cliffhanger Affect the Character?

Chill, Randall Pearson isn't about to be murdered on This Is Us.

This Is Us returned from winter hiatus with "Lights and Shadows," and a cliffhanger that has left fans quite uneasy. At the end of the episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) returned home to Philadelphia after accompanying his mother to a doctor's appointment in Los Angeles with hopes of tackling her memory loss and erratic behavior. Upon entering his house, he was face-to-face with a stranger. Reader, Randall lives.

This Is Us has shown viewers far into the future, a future where Randall is older and Mandy Moore's Rebecca is still alive, just, well, not really there. Randall is safe. Sort of? How this impacts his emotional state is another question for viewers to see unfold.