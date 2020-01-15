Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Spotted on Rare Public Outing

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 5:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christina Aguilera, Matthew Rutler

SPOT-POERSCH / BACKGRID

The school pick-up lane is Christina Aguilera's runway.

The 39-year-old singer was spotted picking up her 5-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, from school on Tuesday. The five-time Grammy winner sported a hot pink Balenciaga jacket, a semi-sheer black top and a pair of black pants for the outing in Santa Monica, Calif. She also accessorized her stylish, sporty look with some YSL sunglasses and a pair of black sneakers. She swept her hair up into a cute bun.

Aguilera was joined by her longtime love Matthew Rutler, who donned a black hoodie and blue jeans. This marked a rare public outing for the couple. As their fans will recall, the stars, who got engaged in 2014, were last spotted attending the world premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles in October.

Aguilera is also the proud parent to her 12-year-old son, Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman

Photos

Christina Aguilera's Best Looks

The "Genie in a Bottle" star opened up about raising her two kids during a 2019 interview with Haute Living.

"I'm a huge kid at heart, and they give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations," she told the publication. "You're part of these amazing little people's lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don't like, that you want to work on. It's a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much and they challenge me all the time to be better."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Celebrities , Couples , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.